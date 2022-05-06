Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILCB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

ILCB opened at $57.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.91. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $67.03.

