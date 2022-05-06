Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 34,748 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,748 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of -10.68. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PATH. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.35.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

