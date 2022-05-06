Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26.

