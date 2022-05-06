Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 5,144 Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MILN. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 915.7% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 159,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 140,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113,129 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 259,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MILN opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

