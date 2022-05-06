Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 877 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $63.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $162.04.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.