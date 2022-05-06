Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the third quarter worth about $754,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $80.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.19. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1 year low of $80.17 and a 1 year high of $106.38.

