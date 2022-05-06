S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Decreased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $346.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.98 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

