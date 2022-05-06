S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $425.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $495.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

Shares of SPGI opened at $346.90 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $343.98 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 5,138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

