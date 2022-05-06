SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Position Lifted by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 512.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,480,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,508,091. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.10 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.79.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

