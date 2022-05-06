SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $60.10

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.10 and last traded at $60.13, with a volume of 85769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

