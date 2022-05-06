Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Announces Earnings Results

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. The company had a trading volume of 787,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,458. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $107.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $808,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

