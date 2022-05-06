Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Shares Gap Up to $81.70

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.70, but opened at $85.09. Spectrum Brands shares last traded at $83.65, with a volume of 1,738 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average is $93.78.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

