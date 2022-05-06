Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$62.00 at CIBC

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Spin Master to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spin Master from €62.00 ($65.26) to €63.00 ($66.32) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Spin Master from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.60.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $37.10 on Monday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

