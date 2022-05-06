Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Issues Earnings Results

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS.

SPR stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,405,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,569. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,888,000 after acquiring an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 834,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 48,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.58.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

