Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.48) EPS.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $20.69 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after buying an additional 935,971 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 35,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

