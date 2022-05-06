Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.14.

SAVE traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 72,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.02). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.48) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

