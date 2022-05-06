Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) CFO Michael W. Wallace Buys 2,313 Shares

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) CFO Michael W. Wallace acquired 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $16,630.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,854.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $7.18 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $141.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.06.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.44%. This is an increase from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spok in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 16.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 46,219 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spok by 22.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

