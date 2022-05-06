Sprott Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SII traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.30. 84,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.65. Sprott has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sprott by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Sprott by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sprott by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

SII has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

About Sprott (Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

