SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

SPXC stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,493. SPX has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,324,000 after buying an additional 198,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPX by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SPX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPX by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

