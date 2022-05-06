srnArt Gallery Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $111,032.13 and approximately $3,199.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00226525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00219105 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.81 or 0.00477338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039718 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,319.82 or 1.98146817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About srnArt Gallery

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

