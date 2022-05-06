SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.80

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 5150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSPPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

