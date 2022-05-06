STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.43

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.43 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 59111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 112.31%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

