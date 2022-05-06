Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

In other news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 4,550 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.76 per share, with a total value of $199,108.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 17.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,234,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,475,000 after acquiring an additional 78,145 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 969.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

