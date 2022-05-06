Standex International (NYSE:SXI) PT Raised to $143.00

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.24% from the stock’s previous close.

SXI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

SXI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.18. 1,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,747. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average is $105.49. Standex International has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,467,000 after buying an additional 46,107 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 567,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Standex International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,243,000 after buying an additional 215,015 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

