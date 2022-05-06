Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Susquehanna

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 161.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Get Stem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $7.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.38.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Stem will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,843,950. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 53.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 25,361 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 80.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,049 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.