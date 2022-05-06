Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Purchases 22,334 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for approximately 4.1% of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Match Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Match Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Match Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.64.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 217.10% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

