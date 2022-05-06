stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Tops $3,479.19 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00269359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00213139 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00482402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00039331 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,801.91 or 1.97556654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

