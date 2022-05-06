Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $77.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.92.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 3,061.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,420,000 after acquiring an additional 770,736 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Incyte by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 551,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after acquiring an additional 444,265 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

