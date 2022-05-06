StockNews.com Downgrades Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Buy

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

CCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NYSE CCU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,459. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after buying an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 132,615 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

