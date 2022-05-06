StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $0.60 price objective for the company.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 394,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,021,294. The company has a market cap of $78.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,905 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989,832 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,699,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,839,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 582,160 shares during the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.