StockNews.com Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSN. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.33.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.54. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 313.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

