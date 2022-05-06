StockNews.com Upgrades BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to “Hold”

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BL traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 868,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,867. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.