StockNews.com Upgrades First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

FLIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First of Long Island from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded First of Long Island from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of FLIC opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $416.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 109,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in First of Long Island by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

