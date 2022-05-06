StockNews.com Upgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

MTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Meritage Homes from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.14.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH stock opened at $84.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.07. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.27.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.99. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 27.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $57,573,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after buying an additional 464,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 237,861 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after purchasing an additional 220,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,273,000 after purchasing an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.