StockNews.com Upgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
MTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Meritage Homes from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.14.
MTH stock opened at $84.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.07. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.27.
In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $57,573,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after buying an additional 464,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 237,861 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after purchasing an additional 220,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,273,000 after purchasing an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
