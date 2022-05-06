Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Announces Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stoneridge updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.15)-0.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. 1,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,420. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $506.24 million, a PE ratio of -111.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $34.22.

SRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

