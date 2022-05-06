STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. STORE Capital updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.23 EPS.

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,818. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 751,958 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in STORE Capital by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

