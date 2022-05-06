Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $110.75

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $110.75 and last traded at $111.45, with a volume of 1037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

