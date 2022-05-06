Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

STRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

STRM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

