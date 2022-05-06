Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.44.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $241.36 on Monday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.74 and a 200-day moving average of $260.08.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

