Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Position Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,959,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,817,157 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $60,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,050,000 after buying an additional 1,765,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,047,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 265,157 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 19,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 448,744 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SMFG opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SMFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

