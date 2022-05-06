Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 1,000 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $27,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,222.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $27,040.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $26,990.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $25,570.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $26,140.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 13 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $312.65.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 251 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $6,034.04.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 749 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $18,035.92.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $26,420.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,100 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $33,297.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. 9,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,523. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $226.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $267,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

