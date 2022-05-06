Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$71.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Veritas Investment Research restated a reduce rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$71.75.

TSE:SLF opened at C$63.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.41. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$62.00 and a one year high of C$74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53. The business had revenue of C$13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 7.0899994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

