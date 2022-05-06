SunContract Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. SunContract has a market cap of $2.67 million and $184,040.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

