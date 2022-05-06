Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 38,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,040,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,302 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,011,000 after acquiring an additional 852,226 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 662,987 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,025,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,396,000 after acquiring an additional 494,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

