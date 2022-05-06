Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Issues Earnings Results

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $122,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,659 shares of company stock worth $1,108,758. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,166,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,001,000 after purchasing an additional 470,235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

