Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.34

Shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 16600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

