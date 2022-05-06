Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.51-1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4-1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Shares of SMCI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.19. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $58.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $226,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,604 shares of company stock worth $2,231,678. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

