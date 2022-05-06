SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($112.43) to £110 ($137.41) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($143.66) to £120 ($149.91) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

AZN opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -603.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

