Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Shares Up 24.5%

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 24.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.51. 11,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,312,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel, that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on either vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

