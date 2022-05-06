Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $228.16 million and $12.25 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00266343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00014622 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002717 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 638,494,995 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

